In a rare show of unity, Opposition leaders on Monday criticised the Narendra Modi government from left, right and centre for sending CBI Director Alok Verma on leave and divesting all his powers and appointing Nageshwar Rao as Interim director of investigative agency. Internal feud in the CBI has provided enough ammunition to the Opposition to take on the Centre minutes after Congress president Rahul Gandhi attacked the government over the issue. Addressing a rally in Rajasthan’s Jhalawar, Congress President Rahul Gandhi said the chowkidaar (as PM Modi calls himself the guard) removed the CBI director because he raised questions on Rafale deal.

Even, top lawyer Prashant Bhushan reportedly claimed that Verma was removed because he was pursuing a case against Rakesh Asthana who was “foisted on CBI by PMO despite being investigated by the CBI itself in corruption cases” and because he was entertaining Rafale complaint filed by him, Arun Shourie and Yashwant Sinha. Bhushan said that he will legally challenge the government’s order to send Verma on leave, reports said.

AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi, BSP chief Mayawati and DMK chief M K Stalin came forward to find fault with the government. Asaduddin Owaisi said he has faith that the Supreme Court would give relief to CBI director Alok Verma as it’s violation of section 4 of Delhi Special Police Establishment Act. Owaisi wanted to know which section did the CVC use to remove Verma and why the PM is protecting a corrupt officer undermining the democratic institution (CBI).

BSP chief Mayawati also slammed the government over misuse of government machinery. She said government interference in the CBI’s functioning have earlier also caused disasters and the ongoing tussle between CBI Director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana is a matter of great concern for the nation. Mayawati expressed her satisfaction that the matter, despite government interference, is before the SC now.

DMK chief M K Stalin questioned if this move was initiated to cover up the Rafale deal investigations. Stalin termed the sealing of the CBI headquarters an undeclared emergency and said the appointment of controversial officer like Nageshwar Rao is nothing but to ensure that CBI remains the caged parrot of the BJP government.

Speaking on the appoint of Nageshwar Rao as CBI interim director, Stalin said several complaints were sent to CBI Director Alok Verma against Rao and there are reports that he wanted to initiate investigations into the allegations levelled against him, but the appointment of such a controversial officer is nothing but to ensure that CBI obeys the BJP’s orders.

Meanwhile, Alok Verma has filed a plea in the Supreme Court. In the plea he mentioned that the Centre’s decision to send Kumar on leave goes against SC directions because the decision on transfer of CBI director rests with high powered Committee and law mandates secured 2-year tenure of CBI director to ensure independence.

However, the government clarified that despite repeated assurances and reminders, Alok Verma failed to furnish the records before the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) and he was not cooperating with the CVC in making available records sought by the commission relating to serious allegations.

The CVC on receipt of a complaint on August 24, 2018, containing various allegations against senior functionaries of CBI, served 3 separate notices (under Section 11 of CVC Act, 2003) on September 11 upon Verma to produce files and documents before the Commission on September 14, the ministry said.

