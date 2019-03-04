Opposition leaders have questioned government over Indian Air Force strike for targeting Jaish-e-Mohammed's terror training camp in Pakistan's Balakot. Several leaders including Mamata Banerjee, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Kapil Sibal and other demands proof from the government as International media have not reported any damage with IAF strikes

Opposition leaders questioned government over success of the Indian Air Force strike for targeting Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror training camp in Pakistan’s Balakot. On February 26, the Indian Air Force struck a target near Balakot in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the government of India identified the target over a terrorist training camp being run by the Jaish-e-Mohammad, a terrorist organisation. It was stated that a very large number of terrorists and their handlers had been killed.

Several leaders including West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee however after the successful attack took a jibe over government regarding the airstrikes. CM Mamata had said that International media has not confirmed a single death of terrorist in the attack.

Congress leader Ajay Singh too questioned the authenticity of the air strikes in Pakistan and supported the claims of CM Mamata Banerjee, and said that The New York Times hasn’t reported that any damage due to air strikes in Pakistan.

Another Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has questioned government over the Balakot air strikes. Sidhu asked the BJP-led central government that it was an election gimmick to gain voters trust.

300 terrorist dead, Yes or No? What was the purpose then? Were you uprooting terrorist or trees? Was it an election gimmick? Deceit possesses our land in guise of fighting a foreign enemy. Stop politicising the army, it is as sacred as the state. ऊंची दुकान फीका पकवान| pic.twitter.com/HiPILADIuW — Navjot Singh Sidhu (@sherryontopp) March 4, 2019

Senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal also alleged that most of the international media was reporting that there was no proof of terrorists death in the Balakot air strike.

Modiji : Is international media : 1) New York Times

2) London based Jane's Information Group

3) Washinton Post

4) Daily Telegraph

5) The Guardian

6) Reuters reporting no proof of militant losses at Balakot pro-Pakistan ? You are guilty of politicising terror ? — Kapil Sibal (@KapilSibal) March 4, 2019

Meanwhile, Union Minister Hardeep Puri had termed these leaders as illiterates who don’t trust the country as majority are proud of the nation.

