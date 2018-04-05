Opposition leaders may move for impeachment motion against Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra, almost a week after leaders of the opposition parties started consulting each other for the move. The leaders may also move a notice to the Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu.

Opposition leaders may move for impeachment motion against Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra, almost a week after leaders of the opposition parties started consulting each other for the move. The leaders may also move a notice to the Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu. According to reports, opposition leaders have been holding discussions and mulling out ways to move the impeachment motion against Chief Justice of India. Now, this move might take place on Friday, which is the last day of the budget session.

In relation to this development, interested leaders, legal experts, including Congress MPs, and also the former minister met in the office of Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha. Reports suggest currently the process of getting signatures of the MPs is under process as some of the tenures of MPs who had signed earlier have ended now. Meanwhile, reports also say that leaders of Congress party and Trinamool Congress (TMC) also discussed the issue, however, the parties avoided commenting anything on the situation.

ALSO READ: Amit Shah accuses Rahul Gandhi for inciting hatred in society

An Opposition party leader has even said that there was no confusion on the impeachment motion as there are enough MPs have signed. Earlier on March 27, Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and senior lawyer Prashant Bhushan had met to discuss a possible impeachment motion against the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra. The opposition was making efforts on to get signatures from political parties. Reports suggested that this might happen as the opposition feel that the CJI has failed to address key issues.

ALSO READ: Here’s why Bishnoi community celebrated Salman Khan’s conviction in 1998 blackbuck poaching case

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App