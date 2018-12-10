Opposition meet in Delhi: The meetings are taking place meetings when top Opposition leaders, including Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, are attending a meeting orchestrated by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in New Delhi on Monday to bring together opposition parties to take on the ruling BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Opposition meet in Delhi:: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin along with party leaders Kanimozhi, A Raja and TR Balu met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi on Monday. The DMK president also invited Kejriwal for the inauguration ceremony of the statue of M Karunanidhi in Chennai. During the meeting, which lasted for 30 minutes, Stalin reportedly urged Kejriwal to drop his anti-Congress stance, reports said.

On the other hand, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi met Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday just a day before results for the five state elections are scheduled to come out. The meetings are taking place meetings when top Opposition leaders, including Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, are attending a meeting orchestrated by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in New Delhi on Monday to bring together opposition parties to take on the ruling BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Owaisi arrived on a motorbike to meet Chandrasekhar Rao at his official residence Pragathi Bhavan at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad.

#WATCH Hyderabad: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi arrives at the CM residence to meet caretaker Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. pic.twitter.com/HSnOyX4NAs — ANI (@ANI) December 10, 2018

Here are the LIVE updates:

Live Updates

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App