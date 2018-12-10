Opposition meet in Delhi:: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin along with party leaders Kanimozhi, A Raja and TR Balu met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi on Monday. The DMK president also invited Kejriwal for the inauguration ceremony of the statue of M Karunanidhi in Chennai. During the meeting, which lasted for 30 minutes, Stalin reportedly urged Kejriwal to drop his anti-Congress stance, reports said.
On the other hand, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi met Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday just a day before results for the five state elections are scheduled to come out. The meetings are taking place meetings when top Opposition leaders, including Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar and National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, are attending a meeting orchestrated by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in New Delhi on Monday to bring together opposition parties to take on the ruling BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.
Owaisi arrived on a motorbike to meet Chandrasekhar Rao at his official residence Pragathi Bhavan at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad.
Here are the LIVE updates:
Opposition will remove Modi government from Delhi: Rahul
Addressing a rally in Mohali on Monday, Congress President Rahul Gandhi said that each and every institution across the country is being attacked and the Congress-led Opposition is against these attacks. In 2019, the Opposition will remove the Modi government from Delhi.
Chandrababu Naidu meets Farooq Abdullah, Ahmed Patel
TDP chief and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu met National Conference chairman Farooq Abdullah and Congress leader Ahmed Patel in Delhi today.
DMK President MK Stalin in Delhi
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee in Delhi
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee meets Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu in Delhi.
