Amid chaos over the Agriculture Bill reforms, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday restated his assurance to the farmers over the Farm Bills that have recently been cleared in the Rajya Sabha. He assured that the MSP and procurement drive will continue unhindered.

Denouncing the chaos around the Farm Bills that were recently cleared in the Rajya Sabha, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday addressed the farmers after inaugurating 9 infrastructure development projects for Bihar, apart from the launch of “Ghar Tak Fibre” project via video conferencing. He reassured the farmers of the nation over the issue of Minimum Support Price (MSP) and said that the reforms being brought in are only in their best interests.

Assuring farmers over the much-debated MSP, PM Modi said that the MSP and procurement drive will continue as it is being done now. Addressing the pandemic, he said that record purchase of wheat has been made from farmers during the Rabi season, Rs 1 lakh 13 thousand crores have been given to the farmers at MSP. He added that the amount was more than 30% more than last year.

Prime Minister congratulated the farmers on two Farm Bills that were passed in Parliament on the previous day. Calling these reforms in the farming sector as the need of the present hour, Prime Minister said that the govt has brought these reforms for the farmers only. He added that he wanted to make it clear that these Bills were not against the agriculture mandis.

Prime Minister Modi further said that these Bills will empower the farmers to freely trade their produce anywhere. He said that a huge campaign was underway during the past 5-6 years to fix the offices for farm mandis and get computerisation done. He said that the people creating a ruckus over the bill and saying that the reforms would end the mandis, are lying to the farmers.

On Sunday, the Upper House of the Parliament was stormed by the reckless behaviour of the opposition MPs as they opposed the farm bills that were passed through voice vote.

