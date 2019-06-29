Opposition parties have given a notice in the Rajya Sabha for a debate on electoral reforms including a detailed discussion on simultaneous elections as proposed by the Modi government

The coming week in Rajya Sabha can witness another faceoff between the government and the opposition parties as the opposition is seeking a debate in the Rajya Sabha on electoral reforms including the use of Electric Voting Machines (EVMs) in elections and to counter the government’s push for One Nation, One Election policy.

Around 14 Opposition parties have given a notice in the upper house of the parliament for a discussion to take place in the coming week. The parties include Congress, Samajwadi Party, DMK, TDP, BSP, NCP, PDP, RJD, AAP, JMM, and even communist parties, CPI and CPI(M) among others.

The opposition parties have been raising the EVM issue since quite a long time and it has been a point of contention between the government and opposition parties. Opposition parties have been demanding that a significant proportion of VVPATs should be matched with the EVM counts, but the Supreme Court has been firm on its decision of matching these VVPATs with only five machines in every seat or constituency. Although, even in these cases no irregularities or mismatch have been found.

The issue of funding in elections through electoral bonds have also been raised by few members of the opposition. The opposition wants a detailed debate and discussion on electoral reforms on wide-ranging issues, from EVMs to electoral bonds to having a collegium system for appointment of the Election Commissioners (ECs).

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App