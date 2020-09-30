The Opposition parties instead of safeguarding the interests of the farmers were thriving to protect middlemen by opposing the farm laws introduced by the Narendra Modi government and it was nothing but cheating farmers by using them for their political agenda, Mr N V Subhash, Telangana BJP leader has said. “The farmers have been driven to a dilemma over the Opposition parties’ hue and cry about the Minimum Support Price (MSP) although Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been reiterating that the MSP will remain and it is left to the freedom of farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country. The parties which are opposing the new farm Bills are unable to digest the freedom being given to farmers since their means of accumulating black money will come to an end,” Subhash said in a statement on Wednesday.

Referring to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s comments that the farm laws would devastate the farmers, the BJP leader said she was struggling to face the elections scheduled next year as she needed some focal point to oppose the NDA government. Farmers have become her political agenda and farm Bills introduced by the Centre have come on her way to get mileage.

Mamata Banerjee has been opposing everything including GST, Jandhan Yojana, one rank-one pension, surgical strikes, Rafale flights and son on initiated by the Prime Minister. She lost the faith of the people and people of West Bengal were gearing up to oust her government as they have been observing since long all the good deeds done by the Centre, he added.

Mr Subhash said the Congress party was hatching plans while its allies were implementing without studying the pros and cons of the farm laws. As the elections were round the corner in Bihar, the Opposition parties were trying to corner the Centre and opposing everything irrespective of merits of the laws, he added.

