Opposition protests as Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur modifies name during Lok Sabha swearing-in: Bharatiya Janata Party, Member of Parliament from Bhopal, Pragya Thakur on Monday stirred a new controversy when she suffixed the name of her spiritual guru with hers while taking oath on the first day of 17th Lok Sabha. Pragya faced objections from the leaders of the Opposition as she added “Swami Purna Chetnanand Avdheshanand Giri” to her name while taking the oath in the parliament. Reports said that the opposition leaders protested demanding that members are not allowed to make changes to the form filled up for the swearing-in process.

Pragya Thakur, however, denied the allegations claiming she had used the same name in the form and went exactly by the records. Pro Tem Speaker, BJP MP Virendra Kumar took the cognisance of the matter and assured the protesting lawmakers that he would go through the records and remove anything found to be unofficial. He has sought to know her full name from the Lok Sabha Secretary General.

During Lok Sabha elections 2019, Pragya Thakur faced massive criticism for her comments on Nathuram Godse and ATS chief Hemant Karkare. An accused in the Malegaon blast case, Pragya made a pro-Godse remark by calling him a “deshbakth” (patriot). While speaking to media, Pragya said that Nathuram Godse was a deshbhakt (patriot), is a ‘deshbhakt’ and will remain a ‘deshbhakt’.

She has also claimed that ATS chief Hemant Karkare died during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks as she had “cursed” him for “torturing” her.

