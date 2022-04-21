All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday slammed the BJP and AAP for the Jahangirpuri demolition drive and accused the parties of inflicting "collective punishment" on the Muslim community.

The opposition has launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri that the BJP-led North Delhi Municipal Corporation conducted on Wednesday. Here are the few reactions from key opposition figures and parties:

Collective punishment to Muslims: Asaduddin Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Wednesday slammed the BJP and AAP for the Jahangirpuri demolition drive and accused the parties of inflicting “collective punishment” on the Muslim community. He stated, “The BJP and AAP are presenting an example of vigilante justice. You are giving a collective punishment to the Muslims.” Owaisi further questioned the BJP’s intention and asked, “If the structures were illegal and unauthorised, then why was the BJP government sleeping for the last seven years?”

BJP must bulldoze hatred: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader and Lok Sabha MP Rahul Gandhi took a hit at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in his tweet. Gandhi tweeted, “This is a demolition of India’s constitutional values. This is state-sponsored targeting of the poor and minorities. BJP must bulldoze the hatred in their hearts instead.”

‘New technique of intimidation’: Shashi Tharoor

Speaking to ANI, Congress Lok Sabha MP from Thiruvananthapuram, Shashi Tharoor, said, “Homes and shops were destroyed, it’s an absolutely criminal act for which serious action should be taken. This is a new technique of intimidation that is going to burn our country down. It’s an assault on the values of the Constitution of India.”

BJP trying to snatch the poor’s bread: Samajwadi Party

The Samajwadi Party on Wednesday slammed the BJP over the demolition drive in Jahangirpuri and said that it is the BJP’s another attempt to “snatch the bread of the poor.”