Opposition slams Amit Shah's proposal to extend President rule in Jammu and Kashmir, says no grounds for extension: Opposition slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah's proposal to further extend the President's Rule in Jammu and Kashmir saying there is no need for the extension.

Opposition slams Amit Shah’s proposal to extend President rule in Jammu and Kashmir, says no grounds for extension: Opposition on Friday opposed Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s proposal to further extend the President’s Rule in Jammu and Kashmir by six months. While opposing the move by Amit Shah, MP NK Premchandran said that the issues of the state should not be taken in political interest but the interest of the struggling people in the state. He further questioned why the Assembly elections did not take place in the state when Lok Sabha polls were held peacefully in the state. He further noted that no elections for the next six months would imply that there would be no elections for another six months.

Congress MP Manish Tewari contended that it was the alliance of PDP and BJP in 2015 that led to the current situation in Jammu and Kashmir. He further targetted the BJP saying that if the party has a tough policy against terrorism, there is nothing to oppose it. However, the party needs to keep in mind that the fight against terrorism can only be won if people are with you, Tewari added.

Earlier in the day, the BJP chief tabled the controversial Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the Lok Sabha. Shah assured that the central government has taken an eevry possible step to uproot terrorism from the state in past one year. He further asserted that the NDA government is also monitoring the situation in Jammu & Kashmir.

Shah said it was the Congress government which trampled democracy in J&K. The Congress, that imposed President’s rule in Kashmir 93 times out of 132, is teaching the BJP democracy.

Speaking on the Narendra Modi government’s zero tolerance policy towards terror, the home minister said the BJP government will be successful in achieving it with the help of the common man.

Here are the LIVE updates:

Shah said in 1953 when then union minister SP Mukherjee entered Kashmir protesting against the two Prime Ministers in a country, he was jailed and that his death was not investigated either.

Blaming the then prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru for the creation of Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), Shah said Nehru had called for a ceasefire with Pakistan in 1947 without taking the then home minister Vallabhbhai Patel into confidence and a gave a portion of Kashmir to Pakistan

Shah on Jammu and Kashmir: Lashing out at Nehru and Congress Shah said there was rift between people of India and people of Jammu and Kashmir and the previous government did no works towards it. While opposition, on the other hand, retaliated Shah’s stance. On Nehru, Shah said the former prime minister imposed Article 370 in one location.

Shah said Nehru gave a portion of Kashmir i.e. (PoK) to Pakistan. He accused Nehru of taking a decision without even considering the then Home Minister Sardar Patel into confidence.

