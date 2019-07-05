Congress leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary said there was no new initiative in the budget 2019-20 and had nothing for the employment generation. While CPI (M) Sitaram Yechury called the budget fraudulent.

The Opposition on Friday slammed the Union Budget 2019-20 presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and termed it disappointing and reiteration of the BJP’s election promises to the public. Calling it old wine in a new bottle, it said the government didn’t propose any plan with regard to employment generation nor did it address the farm crisis.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhary said there was no new initiative in the budget 2019-20 a had nothing for the employment generation. He added that the budget was corporate-friendly given it was only about the private sector and didn’t extend any facility to benefit the middle class.

Senior Congress leader and lawyer Kapil Sibal called the budget disappointing and added that no relief was provided to the middle class.

While Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury dubbed the budget as fraudulent and claimed that the finance minister Sitharaman used the February 2019 interim budget revised estimates. He said the government had nothing in the budget as far as the job crisis was concerned.

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi said that Sitharaman presented a budget to favour the donors of the BJP and that he was disappointed to see that Sitharaman skipping mentioned of any plan pertaining to doubling the income of the farmers.

He also attacked the government for skipping to provide a proper plan to deal with the looming water crisis in the country. While another Congress leaders called the budget manifesto and said there was no recognition given to farmers who facing a sever agriculture crisis.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, today congratulated Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and her team for presenting a citizen-friendly, development friendly and a future-oriented budget said it will enrich the country with its focus on the empowerment of the poor and youth. This budget will aid the middle class and fasten development in the country, added PM.

