Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam on Friday, October 5, admitted that he went to meet MLA TTV Dhinakaran, but only in good faith and not to topple the government. His response comes after Dhinakaran on the same day alleged that OPS met him in July and had “confessed” that joining hands with the EPS was not a right decision.

Hours after Tamil Nadu MLA TTV Dhinakaran on Friday, October 5, said that the Deputy Chief Minister of the state O Panneerselvam met him in July 2017 to oust CM K Palaniswami, OPS was quick to deny the allegations by saying Dhinakaran is only trying to create confusion and he himself is perplexed about AIADMK’s prospects in the forthcoming elections. Though the Deputy CM admitted he went to meet Dhinakaran, but only to prevent the party as there were fears about government’s fall in the state.

OPS further said that he went to meet him in good faith and as a Deputy CM, which is the top position, he would not stoop so low to topple the government. Responding to the allegations made by Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) founder Dhinakaran, he went on to say that he would never want to become the CM in a crooked way.

