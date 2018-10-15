Attacks on workers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar: The matter was highlighted after several posters announcing a reward on Alpesh Thakor's beheading surfaced in the state. In several posters, the organisation accused Alpesh Thakor of being against the labourers from UP and Bihar.

Alpesh Thakor, a Gujarat politician associated with Congress party, made headlines after there were reports claiming his alleged involvement in the attacks on the migrants from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar living in Gujarat. Holding Alpesh Thakor responsible for violence against non-Gujaraties, an organisation named, Maharani Padmavati Youth Brigade and announced a reward of Rs 1 crore to anyone who beheads the Congress leader for fueling violence in Gujarat. The matter was highlighted after several posters announcing a reward on Alpesh Thakor’s beheading surfaced in the state. In several posters, the organisation accused Alpesh Thakor of being against the labourers from UP and Bihar.

Reports claim that the posters first surfaced in Uttar Pradesh’s Bahraich. Soon after the matter was highlighted, an investigating police officer, Additional Superintendent of Police Ajay Pratap Singh, said that they were committed to check and put an end to such nuisance by anti-social elements. He further claimed that such acts are against the law.

The following matter comes to light after Alpesh Thakor is already said to be facing the heat for allegedly being involved in the violence against the workers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

As per reports, the violent attacks on the non-Gujaraties led to an exodus of people belonging to Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Several families told media that they had been threatened to leave the area or they will be killed.

The attacks on the workers from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar were reported soon after the reports talking about the rape of a 14-month minor girl by a 20-year-old man from Bihar surfaced. the rape incident irked the locals that later resulted in attacks on people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

