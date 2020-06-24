From door-to-door surveys to technological measures to combat Covid-19, Andhra Pradesh has pioneered new ways of dealing with the pandemic inspiring other states to follow suit.

A series of strategies adopted by the Andhra Pradesh Government in its battle against Covid-19 being adopted by other states in the country post the strategies yielding results proves that what AP , it’s Government and CM Jagan Mohan Reddy execute today is followed by other states the following day in a relative sense.

Here’s are example of AP Government initiatives that were adopted by other states

SCREENING OF EVERY HOUSEHOLD : In a review meeting that he chaired on Monday, AP CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered officials to screen every single household in the state within a period of 90 days. 2 days later, after the state received endorsements from people across the country including cricketers and stand up comedians , the Delhi Government issues similar order to screen every household by the 6th of July.

TECHNOLOGICAL TOOLS USED AGAINST COVID-19: Andhra Pradesh was the first to use mobile tower signal to not only trace contacts of +ve patients but also ensure that those in Home Quarantine abide by the norms. The same was adopted by states like Telangana, Bihar amongst others soon after.

VOLUNTEER SYSTEM : The volunteer system has proven to be the backbone of the Government in its fights against the virus. A strong force of over 2.5 lakh volunteers not only carried out multiple door-to-door surveys but also home delivered essentials during the lockdown. States like Kerala, Tamil Nadu , Telangana and other adopted the same strategy and called out for volunteers post national and international media covering the success of the module in AP. It went to the extent of the United Kingdom calling for volunteers too.

DOOR-TO-DOOR SURVEYS : AP by far has carried out 5 door-to-door surveys which focussed on various aspects on public health . From tracking down foreign returnees to symptomatic patients to tracking the vulnerable, the surveys provided all the vital information that the administration needed while calling the shots. The same was adopted by various states across the country and received an endorsement from the Union Government as well. The Union Government officials in 2 of the video conferences with state health officials emphasised on the need to carry out door-to-door surveys.

Lastly, CM Jagan Mohan Reddy was the first in the country to say ‘ We have to learn to live with CORONA’ and emphasise on the need to ‘destigmatise’. While he was initially attacked by oppostion leaders, it was only weeks later that other leaders like KCR , Arvind Kejriwal and even PM Modi seem to have come to terms with the fact that one needs to learn to live with Covid and repeated the same. This shows the progressive outlook and foresightedness of the Government which is showing good results on ground.

