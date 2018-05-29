Let's talk about child rape, a series initiated by the Hindustan Times that focuses on increasing number of child rapes in our country, on Monday, reported the ordeal that the family of a 16-year-old girl, who was raped by the Asaram, went through during the days of court's hearing. In the report, the mother of the rape victim narrated the entire journey in which her daughter came out to be a hero for her.

It was not them against Asaram, but it was them against the lakhs of followers who run behind Asaram

In April, Asaram, a self-styled godman was sentenced to life imprisonment for raping a 16-year-old girl whose family had brought her to visit his ashram in Jodhpur. In part two of Hindustan Time’s ‘let’s talk about child rape’, the mother of the rape victim talked about the journey of her daughter where they had to fight against their god as he was the one who had ruined their lives beyond repair. In the report, the mother recalled the entire journey from the beginning when the family first got to know about the rape to the end where her daughter came out be a hero for her and thousands of others.

According to the report, the girl confided the entire incident to her mother for the first time. The mother then shared the entire story with the rape victim’s father, which left him numb. She further added that while narrating her ordeal, the girl cried for hours. On the other hand, the family was trying to figure out what just happened with their family.

But the journey was not that easy. The family had to fight with the one whom they once worshipped as their god to serve justice to their daughter. Her father first decided to approach the police when he was denied permission to meet Asaram face to face. The family was threatened to compromise or face dire consequences if dared to challenge the self-styled godman.

The girl had to quit her school for two years. But throughout the hearing, she kept her calm while answering the complex questions in the court. Amid the ongoing hearing, they received a threat from Asaram’s goons and some witnesses in the case were murdered.

Eventually, the court’s hearing ended and family’s effort succeeded when Asaram was convicted by the court. The mother then added that the verdict has helped her daughter open up. The girl is now concentrating on her studies and is planning to prepare for the civil services examination.

