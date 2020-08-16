The Samajwadi Party and the Bahujan Samaj Party have both attacked the BJP government over the incident of a 13 year old's alleged gangrape in Isanagar, and said that harassment and crimes against women is at its peak during BJP rule.

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav attacked the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh over the incident in which a 13-year-old girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Isanagar in Lakhimpur Kheri and said that the harassment of girls and women is at its peak during the Bharatiya Janata Party’s rule.



“The ruthless killing after raping a teenage girl in Lakhimpur Kheri, UP is a shocking incident to humanity. During the BJP’s rule, harassment of girls and women of Uttar Pradesh is at its peak. Why is the BJP government offering protection to accused in cases of rape, kidnapping, crime and killings? #NoMoreBJP,” Yadav tweeted on Sunday. Earlier, the police stated that the National Security Act (NSA) will be invoked against two men accused of the gangrape of the 13-year-old girl.



The girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Isanagar in Lakhimpur Kheri on Friday. Later, the police recovered her body from a sugarcane field in Isanagar.



Satyendra Kumar, Superintendent of Police (SP), Lakhimpur Kheri said two men have been booked under offences of murder and gangrape, adding that action will also be taken against them under the NSA.

Reacting to the gangrrape, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria on Sunday said that the law and order situation in the state is worsening and claimed that state government has been unable to contain crime.



Bhadoria added the public is upset and wants such incidents to stop. “See, from some time, the law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh has been worsening. Rape incidents, murders of Dalits, law and order have become a question in the state. The public is upset and wants such incidents to stop,” he said. “BSP chief Mayawati is repeatedly raising the issue of deteriorating law and order as it is felt that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has been unable to contain crime in the state,” he told ANI.