Calling the incident cruel and very shameful, BSP Chief Mayawati tweeted on Thursday that the nationwide condemnation of this incident is natural. She added that the government should take strict action.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday demanded strict action from the government in the Guna incident in which a Dalit couple consumed poison after they were allegedly manhandled by the police during an anti-encroachment drive.

“It is very cruel and shameful that in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna, police and administration in the name of an anti-encroachment drive with JCB machine destroyed the crop of a Dalit couple which they have grown by taking a loan and also to make them so helpless that they tried to commit suicide. The nationwide condemnation of this incident is natural. The government should take strict action,” Mayawati tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).

“At one end the BJP propagates that it is settling Dalits, on the other hand, these kinds of incidents are getting common in the same way as it was during the Congress government. Then what is the difference between the two governments, the Dalits should think about this,” she said.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi also tweeted a video of Madhya Pradesh’s Guna incident on Thursday. ‘Our fight is against this kind of thinking and injustice,” tweeted Rahul Gandhi with the video of the incident.

The incident took place on Tuesday in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district when the police tried to remove people who had encroached land allotted for college in the district, Tehsildar N Singh said. “Land has been allotted for college. So, people who had encroached were being removed. Both husband and wife consumed pesticide after which they were admitted to a hospital. Both are in stable condition,” Singh said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan late on Wednesday night directed the immediate removal of the Collector and SP of Guna. The state government has also ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident.

