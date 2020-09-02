Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will be no question hour and private members’ business during the monsoon session, according to a notification issued by the Rajya Sabha Secretariat.However, zero hour and other proceedings will be held as per schedule.

Those who attend the session would be required to follow the necessary coronavirus protocols, including getting tested for COVID-19 within 72 hours.Top Government sources confirmed to ANI that the monsoon session of Parliament is to be held on a daily basis with no break even on the weekends. Proceedings of both houses will be held on a daily basis.

On day one (September 14), Lok Sabha will be held from 9 am to 1 pm while Rajya Sabha proceedings will be held from 3 pm to 7 pm. After September 14, Rajya Sabha will sit in the first half from 9 am to 1 pm and Lok Sabha’s processing is scheduled from 3 pm to 7 pm.



Both the houses of the Parliament is to sit for four hours daily and every precautionary measure would be taken by the government in view of the pandemic.Lok Sabha Speaker and Rajya Sabha Chairman already held a meeting with officials and gave instructions in the presence of the Health Ministry officials regarding how COVID-19 guidelines should be followed in this monsoon session.

Here are some reactions of the opposition from this decision:

MPs required to submit Qs for Question Hour in #Parliament 15 days in advance. Session starts 14 Sept. So Q Hour cancelled ? Oppn MPs lose right to Q govt. A first since 1950 ? Parliament overall working hours remain same so why cancel Q Hour?Pandemic excuse to murder democracy — Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও'ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) September 2, 2020

News coming in that there won't be any Question hour during the Parliament session this time. The one hour where the Government is forced to answer questions is being taken away. To understand its significance & how it works, read this:https://t.co/gVfxWyaNyp — Meghnad 🔗 (@Memeghnad) September 2, 2020

No Question hour, only #MannKiBaat — Shama Mohamed (@drshamamohd) September 2, 2020

1/2 I said four months ago that strongmen leaders would use the excuse of the pandemic to stifle democracy&dissent. The notification for the delayed Parliament session blandly announces there will be no Question Hour. How can this be justified in the name of keeping us safe? — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 2, 2020

India's Parliament session starts on 14 September, but no MP can ask any question as Modi has cancelled the 'Question Hour'. Is this a Parliament or a Ram Leela? — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) September 2, 2020

Parliament won't have Question Hour PM doesn't do Press Conferences SC won't order investigation CAG doesn't do audits MEDIA won't question Govt LOKPAL doesn't do anything Masterstroke in Transparency by Modi. NO questions, NO audits, NO investigation = NO corruption — Srivatsa (@srivatsayb) September 2, 2020

