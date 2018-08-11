After Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh has allowed people to take outside packaged water, soft drinks and food inside Cinema Halls. The District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum in Vijayawada released an order after hearing cases against the dual MRPs inside the multiplexes.

The order came on a complaint filed by activists and city’s Consumer Guidance Society in May 2017 against dual MRP. According to a report in The Hindu, the forum Bench also asked multiplex to return Rs 130 with an interest of 9 per cent to the complainant.

The forum bench asked the multiplex owners to respect the right to choose of consumers and sell all products at the same or slightly enhanced price as in the open market. It gave two months time all the respondents to implement all the orders.

Andhra Pradesh’s District Consumer Disputes Redressal Forum’s order has come on the heels of the similar controversy in Maharashtra. Last Month, the state government had allowed people to carry outside food inside cinema halls. However, the state government has taken a U-turn saying that allowing people to bring their own food to the theatre would pose a security threat.

Earlier in June, workers of Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) had thrashed a cinema manager in Pune during a protest over the high prices of food. MNS worker Kishor Shinde, who was seen thrashing the manager, later offered by way of clarification that popcorn worth Rs 5 was being sold at Rs 250.

