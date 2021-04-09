The total number of coronavirus cases in India has reached 1,30,60,542 with a spike of 1, 31, 968 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours. Amid the robust vaccination drive, states like Maharashtra and Delhi have apprised the centre of possible vaccine shortage.

In a yet another record-breaking spike, India on Friday reported 1, 31, 968 new Covid-19 cases and 780 deaths in the last 24 hours. With this, the total tally of India’s coronavirus cases has reached 1,30,60,542 and the death toll has reached 1,67,642. As the total number of active cases inches 9.8 L mark, India has successfully managed to inoculate 9,43,34,262 persons so far.

Amid the nationwide vaccination drive, several states, which are witnessing a high caseload, have complained of vaccine shortage. States like Maharashtra, Delhi, Odisha and Haryana have apprised the centre of possible vaccine shortage. In addition, Andhra Pradesh has only 3.5 lakh vaccines in stock while Telangana is vaccinating 60,000 to 70,000 people instead of 1 lakh.

Reacting to vaccine shortage claims, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Thursday tweeted that we must put an end to fear mongering now. The Centre is continuously monitoring and enhancing supply. Hitting back at the Maharashtra government, he further added that the former is trying to accuse the Centre to cover up their own failures in containing the pandemic and deteriorating the situation further by spreading panic among the people.

700 vaccination centres could not work for two days due to vaccine shortage. With the stock we've, we can continue vaccination for two days (till April 9) & we expect to get vaccines within two days: Bijay Panigrahi, COVID-19 Vaccination In-Charge in Odisha (08.04) pic.twitter.com/97j8lkclEu — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2021

37 doctors of Delhi's Sir Gangaram Hospital test positive for COVID19: Hospital sources pic.twitter.com/65qcqPn43b — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2021

In response to Covid-19 resurgence, the country is again witnessing a surge in migrant movement. Migrant workers are heading home in packed trains fearing another lockdown. While the states have imposed stricter curbs such as a night curfew, the re-imposition of lockdown is unlikely. To scale up India’s vaccination drive, PM Modi, in his meet with CMs, on Thursday, suggested that a ‘Tika Utsav’ must be observed from 11th to 14th April.

Maharashtra: A UP-bound train was seen packed with migrant labourers at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai yesterday. "This train will go to Gorakhpur. We're leaving the city because #COVID19 cases are rising here," a passenger said. pic.twitter.com/0eCLW7biiS — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2021

