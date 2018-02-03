In the series of encounters by the Uttar Pradesh Police launched in the state, at least one wanted criminal was killed and over eight dreaded criminals were arrested by in last 48 hours following four major encounters carried across the BJP ruling state. The arrests came in after a dreadful encounter with the accused in Lucknow’s Krishnanagar area on Saturday morning. Meanwhile, in a joint operation carried out by the Special Task Force (STF) Noida and Muzaffarnagar Police, the forces gunned down a criminal who was carrying a cash reward of Rs 25,000.

After facing much criticism over the rising crime in Uttar Pradesh from the opposition, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled UP Government launched a series of ‘clean drives’ in the state in order remove the unwanted elements from the society. In the series of encounters by the Uttar Pradesh Police launched in the state, at least one wanted criminal was killed and over eight dreaded criminals were arrested by in last 48 hours following four major encounters carried across the BJP ruling state.

As per reports, the UP Police arrested four criminals belonging to Bavaria gang. The arrests came in after a dreadful encounter with the accused in Lucknow’s Krishnanagar area on Saturday morning. Commenting on Krishnanagar encounter, the police said that the accused were involved in robberies from Chinnhat, Kakori and Mallihabad areas. Following the encounter, the police also conducted searches in the place and recovered large quantities of ammunition. Commenting on the Krishnanagar encounter, SSP Lucknow Deepak Kumar said, “The injured criminals have been identified as Mahendra alias Mahesh and Manoj alias Chhotu. Both of them are residents of Bikaner in Rajasthan. The other two are Rajesh alias Palha and Ramesh alias Raju. One 12-bore gun, three country-made pistols, live cartridges along with empty cartridges has been recovered from these four”.

Earlier on Friday, the UP Police carried encounter operations in Gorakhpur. In the operation, two criminals, carrying cash rewards of Rs 50,000, were injured. The following encounter took place after a businessman was shot dead by two men. The shootout between the forces and the criminals took place at around 3 am near Ram Nagar Kadjaha in Khorabar. Commenting on the Gorakhpur encounter, Superintendent of Police Ganesh Shaha issued a statement stating, “Few days ago, a businessman named Dinesh was shot dead and these two, Manish Yadav and his aide Sandeep, were the main accused. They carried a reward of Rs 50,000 on them. After the encounter, a weapon and a bike were recovered from them”.

Meanwhile, in a joint operation carried out by the Special Task Force (STF) Noida and Muzaffarnagar Police, the forces gunned down a criminal who was carrying a cash reward of Rs 25,000. After being tipped off about the presence of criminal Indrapal in the area, the police launched an encounter in the nearby jungle and gunned the accused down. However, his aides fled from the scene. Meanwhile in Noida Phase III, police arrested two criminals following an encounter. Commenting on the matter, SP (City) Arun Kumar Singh said, “On the basis of information, vehicles were being checked near Transport Nagar in Sector-69. When police tried to stop two youths for checking, they tried to flee. The duo opened fired on the police when they were being chased. When the police retaliated, the criminals’ car lost control and collided with a divider. After an encounter that lasted for around half an hour, the police arrested both of them”.