Over 150 Air India flights likely to face delay till 8:30 pm post software snag

Air India’s passenger service system (PSS) has shut down for six hours on Saturday. The airline has said that a total of around 155 flights are likely to be delayed for an average duration of two hours till 8:30 pm. As per reports, the snag has happened after the maintenance was done and resulted the Air India’s software was affected only with.

Hundreds of passengers were stranded at airports across the globe because of a problem in the SITA server, which is an air transport communications and information technology management main server. Passengers complained about the flight delay and shared pictures and videos of crowded airports.

As per officials, the effect of the delays will felt mainly on domestic flights. The Saturday morning server shutdown affected the morning flights around the globe. Meanwhile, the Air India officials rushed to the airports to handle the situation with an earliest. After the shutdown, the change and rescheduled charges have been waived for passengers.

Air India server crashed since 3.30AM. All flights cancelled. Thousands of passengers stranded at the airport. Nobody knows what is happening. Don’t go to the airport without confirming. I am also going back after spending couple of hours. — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 27, 2019

Being a multinational company, SITA provides IT and telecommunication services to air transport. The recent SITA experience resulted in the operational disruption to Air India only. The officials of SITA have now restored services at all airports where Air India was affected.

This is the second incident when Air India flights got delayed due to the server crash. Earlier, a similar incident took place on June 23 last year, when Air India’s 25 flights were delayed due to a technical glitch in the airline’s check-in software.

155 Air India flights with an average duration of 2 hours expected to be delayed till 8:30 PM. pic.twitter.com/scVFWOAgIT — ANI (@ANI) April 27, 2019

Server down or (planning for) shut down?

After #JetAirways coming to a grinding halt, Now #AirIndia services affected worldwide due to server 'glitch'… pic.twitter.com/Gf2vp5zjpd — sudeep tripathi (@sudiptripathi) April 27, 2019

Air India – you gotta take responsibility of the passengers who booked your flight tickets. Thousands stranded at the airport for over 3 hours. No updates. No one to talk to. Terrible service. #airindia #outage #mumbait2 #sitasoftwareoutage pic.twitter.com/tuusueI4dG — Manish (@mani_8612) April 27, 2019

