With an increase of 1,069 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the COVID-19 toll surpassed 1 lakh in India on Saturday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). With the latest increase, the COVID-19 toll in the country now stands at 1,00,842.

Meanwhile, the country reported 79,476 new cases, taking the tally of people infected with coronavirus to 64,73,545, the Ministry said. The total COVID-19 count includes 9,44,996 active cases and 54,27,707 cured, discharged or migrated cases. Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected by the pandemic with 2,61,313 active cases, 11,17,720 cured and discharged cases and 37,480 deaths.

Karnataka with 1,12,005 active cases is the next on the list. While 4,99,506 patients have been cured in the state, the disease has claimed 9,119 lives so far. Kerala with 77,564 active cases is also severely affected, however, 1,35,144 patients have been cured in the state and 791 people have died due to COVID-19.

In Andhra Pradesh, there are 56,897 active cases while 6,43,993 patients have been cured of the disease. Moreover, 5,900 people have succumbed to the virus in the state. As many as 2,53,784 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged in the national capital, which has reported 5,438 deaths so far. Delhi currently has 26,450 active cases.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 7,78,50,403 samples have been tested up to October 2 for COVID-19 in the country. Out of these 11,32,675 samples were tested on Friday.

