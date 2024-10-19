A wave of bomb threats has hit over 20 flights operated by various Indian airlines since Saturday morning raising significant safety concerns

A wave of bomb threats has hit over 20 flights operated by various Indian airlines since Saturday morning, raising significant safety concerns and leading to heightened security measures across the aviation sector. According to reports from PTI, the threats impacted several major airlines, including Air India, IndiGo, Akasa Air, Vistara, SpiceJet, Star Air, and Alliance Air.

Why Are Airlines Facing Bomb Threats?

The alarming situation began with an Air India Express flight, IX-196, traveling from Dubai to Jaipur. The aircraft, carrying 189 passengers, received a bomb threat via email at 12:45 AM on Saturday. Following this initial threat, multiple flights from other airlines also reported similar communications.

IndiGo’s operations were notably affected, with threats reported on flights from Delhi and Mumbai to Istanbul, as well as a Jodhpur to Delhi route. Vistara’s flight from Udaipur to Mumbai also received a threat, prompting a swift response from airline officials. In two separate statements, IndiGo confirmed that its flights 6E 17 from Mumbai to Istanbul and 6E 11 from Delhi to Istanbul were involved in the security alerts.

Immediate Responses from Airlines

In light of the threats, the airlines swiftly coordinated with relevant authorities to ensure passenger safety. IndiGo stated, “Flight 6E 184, operating from Jodhpur to Delhi, received a security-related alert. The aircraft has landed in Delhi and customers have disembarked the aircraft. We are coordinating with the security agencies as per procedure.”

Vistara reported that its flight UK 624, which was en route to Mumbai from Udaipur, encountered a “security concern” just before landing. The flight safely landed and was directed to an isolation bay for mandatory security checks.

Rising Concerns Over Hoax Bomb Threats

This surge in bomb threats is part of a troubling trend affecting Indian airlines. Reports indicate that nearly 40 flights operated by Indian carriers have experienced similar hoax bomb threats in recent days. The threats have caused numerous flights to be diverted and compelled airlines to re-screen passengers, resulting in significant delays and inconvenience for travelers.

The financial impact of these hoaxes is substantial, with airline officials estimating losses running into crores of rupees due to the disruptions caused.

Government Response and Increased Security Measures

In response to the escalating situation, civil aviation minister K Rammohan Naidu assured that law enforcement agencies are actively investigating all bomb threat cases. The government is closely monitoring developments and has announced plans to enhance security by increasing the deployment of air marshals on flights.

An aviation security officer shared insights into the situation, indicating that a discernible pattern exists behind the threats. “There is a pattern behind the messages. A threat is given using social media or through a phone call, and then suddenly similar threats start to appear within a short span of time. VPNs have been used to post the messages to avoid being traced. We are analysing the pattern, and investigation agencies are coordinating to locate the source(s) of threats,” the officer stated.

Intelligence Analysis: A Targeted Strategy

Adding to the gravity of the situation, a senior intelligence officer revealed that the bomb threats could be part of a broader strategy to overwhelm security agencies. “There has been chatter in anti-India circles to issue bomb threats to unsettle the aviation sector to a level that security forces are overstretched,” the official commented, requesting anonymity.

