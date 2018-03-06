In a tragic incident being reported, at least 20 people lost their lives after a truck they were travelling in, fell into a drain in Gujarat's Bhavnagar. Reports suggest that the truck that fell into the drain was loaded with over 60 passengers who were returning after attending a marriage function. As soon as the accident was reported, the concerned authorities rushed to the spot and rescued the stuck passengers.

In a tragic incident being reported from Gujarat, at least 26 people lost their lives and 12 were left severely injured after the truck they were travelling in fell into a drain. The reports suggest that the following tragedy took place on Tuesday morning. As per eyewitnesses present near the spot, the driver of the truck lost control and the truck fell into a drain in Bhavnagar. The tragic incident took place while the truck was travelling on Rajkot-Bhavnagar state highway near Ranghola. As soon as the accident was reported, the concerned authorities rushed to the spot and launched the rescue operations.

Reports suggest that the truck that fell into the drain was loaded with over 60 people who were returning back to their homes after attending a marriage function. The investigations have been launched into the matter by the concerned authorities. As soon as the concerned authorities reached the accident spot, all the survivors were rushed to the nearby hospital for the treatment. As per reports, a police officer stated that all the authorities are present at the accident spot. Relief and rescue work is currently underway, he added.

Commenting on the matter, the locals present at the spot said that they came to know about the incident after they heard loud cries of the people stuck inside the truck. As per sources, the passengers were stuck for several hours before the locals along with concerned authorities were pressed into action for rescue operations. The following tragedy also highlights the incidents where people lose their lives after choosing a cheap mode of transportation which do not follow any safety norm.

