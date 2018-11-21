Over 20,000 farmers, tribes to protest in Mumbai: Nearly 20,000 farmers and tribals are scheduled to hold a protest at Azad Maidan, Mumbai on Wednesday, November 22, organised by the Lok Sangharsh Morcha over many demands, including Minimum Support Price (MSP), compensation of 50,000 per acre in case of drought, implementation of Forest Rights Act and complete farm loan waiver. National president of newly formed Swaraj India, Yogendra Yadav and water conservationist Dr Rajendra Singh are expected take part in the protest, which has already commenced from Thane and is reportedly going to reach Azad Maidan today.

While addressing the media ahead of the march, many farmers have pointed out that innumerable benefits given by the ruling dispensation have not reached many people. The government has not waived off loans, forest land rights were to given the people, tribals were reportedly to get MSP for their products, but they have not received it yet.

The Aam Aadmi Party leader Dhananjay Shinde has extended support to farmers’ agitation, saying the government needs to look at the ground reality of the farmers’ plight. He added that representative from all religions would take part in the demonstration.

Meanwhile, other political, including Janta Dal (Secular), Peasants and Workers Party (PWP) are also reportedly going to join the agitation.

Earlier in March, over 35,000 farmers affiliated with All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) across Maharashtra took out monolithic demonstrations from Nashik to Mumbai over similar demands.

More details coming