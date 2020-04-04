According to the Indian Council of Medical Research and Health Ministry, today about 324 people were found positive and about 11,182 people have been tested. The number of cases is increasing at a high rate.

The total number of cases has crossed 3,000 marks in India and the numbers are continuously increasing for COVID-19. Indian Council of Medical Research and Ministery of Health and Family Welfare confirmed 324 new positive cases today, it has been also confirmed that the total number of people tested 11,182 today. ICMR has also made an official website by which the infected contacted people can be traced via hotspot a day ago. Now ICMR has made a new protocol for the rapid antibody test to detect COVID-19, particularly in the hotspot areas.

According to the Ministery of Health and Family Welfare 2,784 active cases and 212 have been cured and discharged till now. The death toll in India raised to 75. CRPF DG has also come into the contact with the infected doctor indirectly and he has been quarantined. 2 pilots have also been isolated because of their contact with the infected people.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday shared a video and urged people to switch of the light and light candles, Dias and switch on flashlights on Sunday at 9 pm for 9 minutes to motivate the corona warriors and tribute them for the endless efforts. Prime Minister Modi has urged people for maintaining calmness and stay motivated to fight against the coronavirus.

Talking about the PM cares and state funds, people are supporting the government to fight against the novel coronavirus. Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh has taken the pledge to contribute to the PM Cares fund. Tollywood actor Nayanthara have also contributed to NGOs. Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan transformed their office to quarantine center.

