The poll was conducted in a bid to gauge the satisfaction of people before the upcoming general elections for the current government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 43.96 per cent of the surveyed voters said they are satisfied with the government.

The Election Commission have announced dates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls 2019 which are slated to April-May this year. The counting of votes to held on May 23. The recent survey conducted by NewsX have clearly shows 43.96 per cent people voted that the current government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi have done pretty excellent and are satisfied with his work.

As per survey, 21.20 per cent people have said that the government during the last five years have done good interms of job, corruption and others.

Meanwhile, 18.89 per cent have voted the PM Narendra Modi have just done an average work in the last five years rule. The work can be much more but the government reduced to just a number.

4.94 per cent people stated that the government is poor interns of satisfaction towards PM Narendra Modi led government.

10.05 per cent however stated that the NDA government have done a very poor performance during the 5-year rule. if 10 per cent of people results will be discussed, it shows the number of communal attacks, rising of unemployment rate and others.

Meanwhile, the 0.97 people don’t won’t to comment on the performance or have been satisfied with rule. The current government launched several schemes for people like open defecation free India for which they constructed lakhs of toilets across the country as per Swachh Bharat Abhiyan and other financial schemes like Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana and others for the people.

