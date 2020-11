Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Saturday that with new 44,684 COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India's total cases surged to 87,73,479.

With new 44,684 COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India’s total cases surged to 87,73,479, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW) said on Saturday. With 520 new deaths reported in the last 24 hours, the toll mounts to 1,29,188.

The total number of active cases stand at 4,80,719 after a decrease of 3,828 in the last 24 hours. Total discharged cases stand at 81,63,572 with 47,992 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

Maharashtra has reported 85,583 active cases, 16,05,064 recoveries and 45,682 deaths due to the disease so far while Karnataka recorded 29,489 active cases, 8,14,949 recoveries and 11,474 deaths so far. The national capital reported 43,116 active cases and 7,332 deaths while 4,16,580 people recovered from the infection till now.

Kerala reported 77,931 active cases, 4,28,529 recoveries and the death toll stands at 1,796 according to the Health Ministry. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 12,40,31,230 samples have been tested for COVID-19 up to 13th November, of these 9,29,491 samples were tested yesterday.

Delhi has been reporting some of the highest new COVID-19 cases in the country, with 7,802 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of cases in the national capital now stands at 4,74,830, including 44,329 active cases, 4,23,078 recoveries and 7,423 deaths.

As many as 2,688 new COVID-19 cases, 27 deaths and 2,115 discharges were reported in Haryana today, taking the total number of cases in the state to 2,21,471. There are 17,657 active cases, while the death toll stands at 2,044.

