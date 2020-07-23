The total number of coronavirus cases in India now stand at 12,38,635 including 4,26,167 active cases, 7,82,606 cured/discharged/migrated and 29,861 deaths. Maharashtra, which continues to be the worst affected state, has reported 3,37,607 cases.

With the highest single-day spike of 45,720 cases, India’s coronavirus count crossed 12 lakh mark on Thursday. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed that 1,129 deaths were recorded in the last 24 hours. The total number of coronavirus cases stand at 12,38,635 including 4,26,167 active cases, 7,82,606 cured/discharged/migrated. The cumulative toll has reached 29,861 deaths.

Maharashtra has reported 3,37,607 cases, highest in the country followed by Tamil Nadu with 1,86,492 cases. Delhi coronavirus count has reached 1,26,323 cases. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 1,50,75,369 samples were tested till July 22 out of which 3,50,823 samples were tested yesterday.

India is responding with utmost urgency to coronavirus from the very beginning and has been continuously strengthening preparedness and response measures, WHO Regional Director (South-East Asia) Poonam Khetrapal Singh said on Wednesday.

“India is responding with utmost urgency to COVID-19 from the start. It’s been continuously strengthening preparedness and response measures, including ramping up testing capacities, readying more hospitals, arranging and stocking up medicines and essentials,” Singh said at a virtual briefing. Replying to the question of what more needs to be done in controlling the spread of COVID-19, she said all countries including India must continue to implement core public health and social distancing measures.

The worldwide number of confirmed coronavirus cases has touched 15 million, Johns Hopkins University dashboard shows. More than 617,254 people have died globally due to the infection, according to the data compiled by the university.

Though the virus is believed to have emerged from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the United States is the worst-hit country from COVID-19, which was declared as a pandemic by the WHO on March 11.

At least 142,073 people have died in the US from the coronavirus, according to Johns Hopkins University’s latest tally. There are at least 3,902,233 cases of the disease in the country. The US has the highest number of cases in the world. The second worst-hit country is Brazil, which has reported 2,159,654 cases. The country’s death toll stands at 81,487.

