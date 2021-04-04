India recorded 93,249 new cases of coronavirus infection on Sunday. This is the largest number of Covid-19 cases reported in a single day this year. Prime Minister Narendra Modi called a high-level meeting to discuss the issues being faced by states in dealing the current COVID situation.

In the past 24 hours, India recorded 93,249 new cases of coronavirus infection, the largest number of Covid-19 cases reported in a single day this year. With this, the country’s cumulative number of infections has risen to 1,24,85,509. According to data published by the Union Health Ministry, these are the most cases of coronavirus infection recorded since September 19, according to data published by the Union Health Ministry.

As per the reports, the death toll has risen to 1,64,623 as a result of the outbreak killing 513 more people on Sunday. According to the ministry, the number of cases of infection has risen for the 25th day in a row. In the world, 6,91,597 people are currently being treated for Covid-19, accounting for 5.54 percent of all cases. The percentage of safe people has dropped to 93.14 percent.

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is attending a high-level virtual meeting and discusses Covid-related issues, including the nation’s current vaccination campaign as the disease spreads. The meeting is attended by all senior officials, including the Cabinet Secretary, Principal Secretary to PM, Health Secretary, Dr. Vinod Paul, and all state chief ministers.

This conference is necessary because it will occur when COVID-19 incidents are on the rise all over the world. In the first round, the Prime Minister revealed that the government would cover the expenses of immunizing almost three million healthcare and frontline staff. The program has now progressed towards the next stage, which would target people over 60.

The Prime Minister is taking a high-level meeting now to review the COVID19 related issues and vaccination. All senior officers including Cabinet Secretary, Principal Secretary to PM, Health Secretary, Dr Vinod Paul are participating in the meeting: Sources pic.twitter.com/SjFtPocire — ANI (@ANI) April 4, 2021

Corona cases have been registered in almost all of Maharashtra, India. New corona cases in Mumbai have shattered all previous records. On Saturday, Maharashtra recorded 49,447 new cases of Covid-19, the largest number of cases registered in a single day to date. With this, the overall number of people infected in the state has risen to 29,53,523 people, while the death rate has risen to 55,656 people, with 277 more people dead, the state health department provided this information. In light of the number of incidents, the city of Mumbai could be forced to enforce additional restrictions. Religious places can be shut down. The availability of hotel rooms can be expanded by up to 50%.

Whereas, in Delhi within just one month, the number of home isolates in Delhi has increased by eightfold. Just 777 sick people were isolated in their homes on March 2. On 3 April, however, this figure had risen to 6,569. This accounts for more than half of the city’s participating corona patients. According to a Health Department official, the fourth wave of corona in Delhi has yet to be proved successful. It’s fair to say that only a limited number of those who are already affected would need hospitalization. Those individuals are recovering well at home. Besides, this wave has a smaller mortality rate than the prior one.

