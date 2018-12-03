A fruit seller was killed and another man was injured as an over-speeding Mercedes hit them at midnight on Sunday on Delhi's Dwarka. The onlookers said that the driver suddenly lost his control over the vehicle and mowed the fruit vendors who were pushing their carts after stocking them with fruits at night.

Eyewitnesses said that the fruit vendors after loading their carts with fruits from a nearby wholesale vegetable market were pushing their carts when the man behind the wheels of the luxury four-wheeler lost his control on the vehicle and rammed them on Sunday midnight.

Delhi: One fruit vendor dead, another injured, after being hit by an over-speeding car near Ganpati Chowk in Dwarka at around 11:30 pm yesterday. The driver fled the spot along with the car pic.twitter.com/MCOMhfMeBP — ANI (@ANI) December 3, 2018

The police said that while one man died on spot, another is battling for his life in the hospital. They further said that they are trying to trace the car and would soon arrest the driver. Pictures clicked by onlookers show mangled carts and fruits scattered everywhere on the road at Dwarka’s sector-7.

Delhi is seeing a string of hit and run cases which continue to be on a rise with each passing day. A 2-year old girl child of a daily wage worker died after being hit by a speeding Mercedes in July this year in Okhla phase II. The child was playing on the road when she was hit by the car from behind. The driver, a Gurgaon based businessman had fled from the spot but was arrested later.

Similarly, in April this year, a 17-year-old boy knocked a man dead after ramming his father’s over-speeding Mercedes into him in Civil Lines. The minor was booked for culpable homicide on account of his past record of over-speeding. The minor was a serial offender and was challaned thrice for over-speeding, finally taking the life of one due to his erratic driving skills.

