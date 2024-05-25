Overcrowding Chaos in Brahmaputra Express: Ticketless Passengers Cause Uproar

A distressing video shared by Vijay Kumar on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) has brought to light the rampant issue of ticketless passengers overcrowding the AC-3 coach of the Brahmaputra Express. Kumar expressed his frustration and anger over the situation, detailing the ordeal his family faced while trying to board the train.

In his post, Kumar revealed that he had to “fight” to get his family into the train and secure their reserved seats. “No one cares about rules,” he lamented, describing how general passengers had overrun the AC-3 coach, making it nearly impossible for legitimate ticket holders to access their seats.

“My family and I had to fight to get into the train and then to get our confirmed seat. AC-3 has been taken over by general passengers. No one cares for any rule,” Kumar stated. He further added that despite booking eight seats, his family could only access six because ticketless passengers had “taken over” the train.

Kumar’s frustration continued as he narrated the difficulties his family faced during the journey. “Female members of my family want to go to the bathroom but it is blocked by general passengers. They are everywhere. They have been wanting to go for some time now but can’t. What’s the use of booking a train when one can’t even use the basic services given to us passengers?”

This is AC-3 at 15658 BRAHMAPUTRA EXP at Patna Junction. My family and I had to fight to get into the train & then to get our confirmed seat. AC-3 has been taken over by general passengers. No one cares for any rule @RailMinIndia @AshwiniVaishnaw @narendramodi @NWRailways pic.twitter.com/sVmp2bWNFV — Vijay Kumar (@_VIJAY_KUMAR) May 24, 2024

This incident is not an isolated one. Over the past few months, several passengers have shared similar experiences of overcrowding and inconvenience caused by ticketless travelers. In April, another passenger complained about an overcrowded sleeper coach on the Suhaildev Superfast Express, where people were sitting on the floor of the train.

The situation reached a new low when images of a man sleeping in a makeshift hammock in an overcrowded Brahmaputra Mail surfaced. The train was so packed that passengers were sitting on the floor, near the doors, and even inside the toilets.

Also read: Sony Pictures Network India (SPIN) CEO N.P Singh Steps Down From The Post, Could Ravi Ahuja Be The Next CEO?

Show Full Article