Overnight Vandalism in Delhi: Street Signs of Islamic Rulers Defaced and Renamed In The Capital City

Several street signs across Delhi were defaced and replaced with new posters bearing different names late at night on Friday. The incidents occurred on roads named after prominent Islamic rulers, which were vandalized and subsequently renamed with posters bearing names of historical and cultural figures from Indian history.

One of the affected streets, Tughlaq Road, saw its sign altered with a poster that read “Maharana Pratap Marg.” Similarly, Shahjahan Road’s sign was covered with a poster renaming it “Chandrasekhar Azad Marg.” The sign on Humayun Road was not only blackened with spray paint but also renamed “Parshuram Marg.” Akbar Road’s sign met a similar fate, being defaced and replaced with a poster reading “Bhimrao Ambedkar Marg.”

Authorities discovered the defacement early this morning and have since launched an investigation to identify those responsible for these acts of vandalism. Local officials are working to restore the original signs and remove the unauthorized posters. The police have increased patrolling in these areas to prevent further incidents and ensure the safety of public property.