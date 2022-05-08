Asaduddin Owaisi, the head of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), has challenged Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi to run for the seat of Hyderabad

Asaduddin Owaisi, the head of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM), has challenged Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi to run for the seat of Hyderabad.

Taking a dig on Rahul Gandhi, he said that Rahul Gandhi will now lose from Wayanad as well.

When challenged about Rahul Gandhi’s claim that he came to Telangana to fight the TRS, the BJP, and himself, Owaisi replied, “I’m predicting that you’ll now lose in Wayanad as well. Come on in, Hyderabad contestants. Take a chance. You can also compete from Medak.”

Earlier on Friday, Rahul Gandhi blasted the party’s poll horn with Raithu Sangharshana Sabha in Telangana, which will have Assembly elections next year.

On May 6-7, Rahul Gandhi paid a two-day visit to Telangana.