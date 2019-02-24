Denouncing terrorists further Owaisi said that a soldier of Mohammed i.e. Allah or God does not kill a person and that person has mercy for humanity. Hitting out at Jaish leader Masood Azhar, Owaisi said, "you are not a Maulana, you are a disciple of the devil" The AIMIM leader also criticises Lashkar-e-Taiba by calling it Lashkar-e-Shayateen

Yet another minister has lashed out at Pakistan for being negligible and callous when it comes to condemning terror outfits. This time it was AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) chief Asaduddin Owaisi who was addressing a public rally at Shivaji Park in Dadar. Launching a direct attack on Pakistan, Owaisi said the Pulwama incident has links with Pakistan as it was executed as per Pakistan government, ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence) and Army’s plan. Taking a jibe at Jaish-e-Mohammed, Owaisi said the killing of over 40 men by Jaish-e-Mohammed makes it Jaish-e-Shayateen. He said, “I would like to tell the outfit that killed our 40 men & claimed its responsibility – you’re not Jaish-e-Mohammed, you are Jaish-e-Shayateen.”

Denouncing terrorists further, Owaisi said that a soldier of Mohammed i.e. Allah or God does not kill a person and that person has mercy for humanity. Hitting out at Jaish leader Masood Azhar, Owaisi said, “you are not a Maulana, you are a disciple of the devil”

The AIMIM leader also criticises Lashkar-e-Taiba by calling it Lashkar-e-Shayateen

Yesterday PM Modi at a public address in Rajasthan had also criticised Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for his callous reaction on the Pulwama tragedy. Citing Pakistan Prime Minister’s video message to India, Owaisi said that Pakistan PM need not give any message or clarification to India since it was not the first attack. He said in the past also Pakistan has broken India’s trust considering there were attacks in Pathankot, Uri and now Pulwama. Pakistan PM needs to drop his mask of innocence, added Owaisi.

