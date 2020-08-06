The opposition to the Ram Mandir visit by Owaisi is totally baseless. First, many legislators have engaged in the numerous religious-related rituals in the past and this wasn't the first time. He has inaugurated the mosque himself, as a Member of Parliament.

Shri Ram Janma bhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust has invited Prime Minister NarendraModi along with Chief Ministers of all other states in bhoomi poojan ceremony to be held on 5th August. PM Narendra Modi will attend the event and will lay stone of foundation for Ram temple at erstwhile disputed site.

Preparations for the welcome of PM and other leaders have been started in Ayodhya. Meanwhile, AsaduddinOwaisi has objected Modi’s visit to the ceremony and requested him to not to attend it. ‘The constitution categorically says that secularism is the basic tenet of the country,’Owaisi said.

Owaisi’s objection to the visit is completely void. First, in the past, several politicians took part in the various ceremonies related to religious places and this is not the first time. He himself, being Member of Parliament, has inaugurated the mosque. Delhi’s Akshardham temple was opened by then PM Manmohan Singh and President Abdul Kalam on 6th November 2015.

Before six years, Kerala CM Oommen Chandy inaugurated public meeting at St. Joseph’s church. More recently, in 2017, Arunachal Pradesh’s deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein inaugurated the church and unveiled plaque at Namsai. These are just few examples to show that elected representatives have always been participating in such ceremonies.

Second, the secularism is not in the danger by just attending the bhoomi poojan. Temple is not going to be centre of power and governance there after. Also, government has not financially helped (barring donation of one rupee as atoken) trust in the construction of the temple. Plus, matter is also settled now and Supreme Court has given the judgement taking the all parties in the trust.

The time when Owaisi is pointing fingers toward others and advising them to follow secularism and pluralism, it also becomes important to analyse his own party. On various occasions, AIMIM, which stands for All India Majlis e Ittehadul Musalmeen, has done hate speech against Hindus. Party has its roots in the erstwhile MIM party which supported the Razakars and oppressive rule of Nizam in the Hyderabad.

In 1944, Qasim Razvi was elected as the president of MIM like AkbaruddinOwaisi is the present president of the AIMIM. His stand was clearly anti-Hindu and anti-Indian. In his rallies, he was openly provoking the Muslim residents of Hyderabad against Hindus. C. H. V. Pathy, for his article in Swatantra, quoted him saying, ‘we don’t want Brahmin or Baniya rule here.’

Razvi was also asked with whom he would stand, to which, he had replied, ‘Wherever Muslim interests are affected, our interest and sympathy will go out’ and ‘even if Muslim interests are affected in the hell, our heart will go out in sympathy.’Mohammad Hyder, collector of Osmanabad during 1948-49, has written a book which portrays the clearer ideology of Razvi.

Hyder had asked how Nizam would maintain the control over state which has vast majority of Hindus. Razvi had replied, ‘It is a good arrangement and they [Hindus] know it’ and further added ‘we Muslims rule, because we are more fit to rule.’

Not only history, present of the party is also more or same communal. In infamous ‘remove police for 15 minutes’ speech of 2013, AkbaruddinOwaisi tried to spread communalism like old president of the party. Similarly, during anti-CAA protests, party’s general secretary Waris Pathan was repeating 15 crore will dominate 100 crore and Asaduddin Owaisi was silently listening it on the stage. Both are facing legal troubles for instigating public on the basis of religion.

Visiting the bhoomi poojan ceremony of the Ram Temple is not communal. It puts end on the centuries-old struggle of devout Hindus. Owaisi and his party should overcome from their typical anti-Hindu nature; and this can be started by stopping criticism of the visit.

Harshil Mehta is a columnist, political observer, and news analyst. He tweets @MehHarshil.

Views expressed are personal and do not represent the opinions of any entity whatsoever. Itv network claims no responsibility for the author’s views