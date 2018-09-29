AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi continued his rant against the Centre saying that he is opposing this Ordinance because it is against Shariat (Islamic Law) and because it violates the fundamental rights as laid down in the Constitution. "This ordinance is against the Muslim women as it will do injustice to them," added Owaisi.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday attacked the Centre for overplaying its hand in triple talaq ordinance and for not paying heed to the Supreme Court’s ruling. He said that the ordinance violates the fundamental rights of the Muslims and it can be wrongfully used against Muslim men leaving their women in despair. Owaisi urged the Narendra Modi-led Central government to roll back the ordinance.

Earlier on September 19, Modi government had passed an ordinance which made triple talaq a punishable offence. It will be sent to the President for his approval and then it will be placed in the Parliament for approval. However, if the government fails to get the ordinance approved in the Parliament within six months period, it will be re-promulgated.

Speaking on media on Friday over triple talaq ordinance, an agitated Asaduddin Owaisi said that it has been a year since the Supreme Court has given its verdict on triple talaq. “Has the PM not read the judgement of the apex court? Can’t the law minister read it? Nowhere in its judgement did Supreme Court say that triple talaq is unconstitutional. But Centre, in its ordinance, said that.”

The AIMIM chief continued his rant against the Centre saying that he is opposing this ordinance because it is against Shariat (Islamic Law) and because it violates the fundamental rights as laid down in the Constitution. “This ordinance is against the Muslim women as it will do injustice to them,” added Owaisi.

Asaduddin Owaisi went on to explain that the Constitution provides Right to Equality and if this Ordinance is used against a Muslim man, he will be given 3-year jail term, and if there is a non-Muslim man for whom there is a different law, he will be given 1-year jail term. “Why this discrimination,” he asked.

Earlier, after passing the Ordinance, the government has failed to clear the triple talaq bill as it hit a roadblock in Rajya Sabha after getting a nod in the Lok Sabha. The Congress-led Opposition expressed reservations over the issue and did not allow the house to take it up in the Monsoon and Budget sessions.

