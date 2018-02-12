Hyderabad MP and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi has claimed that the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) member Maulana Salman Hussain Nadvi is working with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to create a rift within the Muslim law body. He also slammed PM Modi for interfering in Muslim personal law.

In a fresh attack launched on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Hyderabad MP and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief, Asaduddin Owaisi claimed that the few persons are dancing to Modi’s tune to create tension among the Muslim law body. The remark came after the expulsion of senior Muslim cleric Maulana Syed Salman Hussaini Nadvi from the All India Muslim Personal Law Board on Sunday, who had gone against the unanimous stand taken by the AIMPLB. While addressing a public meeting at AIMIM headquarters in Hyderabad’s Darussalam on Monday, Owaisi slammed PM Modi for interfering in Muslim personal law.

In his address, AIMIM chief also suggested to socially boycott those who are going against the supreme Muslim Body. He thrashed Nadvi saying that he has been dancing on the tunes of Modi. He asked him, why he signed the fatwa in April 2001, saying there are no talks possible on Babri Masjid as per ‘Sharia’? He also targeted Modi government saying, “First they interfered in sharia by bringing Triple Talaq Bill, now Babri Masjid, later they will target all those 1000, 2000 mosques which they claim were temples. Now, they have also started propaganda over Taj Mahal claiming it as a mandir. We need to understand the plot.”

Live All India Muslim Personal Law Board Grand public meeting at Darussalam, Hyderabad. watch live at https://t.co/g3VUt0EfaR @asadowaisi pic.twitter.com/hFvF26YUtF — Syed Abdahu Kashaf (@syedKashaf95) February 11, 2018

On Friday, Nadvi met Sri Sri Ravishankar in Bengaluru and came up with the formula of shifting from the land on which Babri Masjid stood till December 6, 1992. He suggested to hand over the land to make Ram temple in exchange for an alternate land to build a mosque and a university. His formula faced a lot of criticism, which later came out as his expulsion from the All India Muslim Personal Law Board.