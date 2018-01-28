Amid the controversy surrounding govt of India's Aadhaar programme, Oxford Dictionaries have chosen 'Áadhaar' as 'Hindi Word of the Year for 2017'. Aadhaar is a short-term for Aadhaar card i.e. Unique Identification Numbers (UIN), a scheme which was introduced by UPA govt under the leadership of prime minister Manmohan Singh

Aadhaar has been chosen as Oxford Dictionary’s Hindi Word of the Year 2017, it was announced on Saturday during the ongoing Jaipur Literature Festival. With this, it also became the year’s first Hindi word to be included in the renowned dictionary. Apart from Aadhaar, other words that were shortlisted include Notebandi, Swachh, Vikaas, Yoga and Bahubali. Following the announcement, the Oxford University Press said that ‘Hindi word of the Year’ is chosen after taking into account the attention it has received in the past year.

“The ‘Hindi Word of the Year’ is a word or expression that has attracted a great deal of attention and reflects the ethos, mood, or preoccupations of the past year,” a press statement from Oxford University Press stated. “The controversy surrounding ‘Aadhaar’ made it the word on everyone’s lips in 2017, but it is not the only one. Several other words made the Word of the Year shortlist, each having become part of the Indian collective consciousness in the past twelve months,” it further said.

Aadhaar is a short-term for Aadhaar card i.e. Unique Identification Numbers (UIN), a scheme which was introduced by UPA govt under the leadership of prime minister Manmohan Singh. The word has been a centre of attraction due to the controversy and privacy concerns surrounding it. The apex court has been hearing several petitions challenging the constitutional validity of the Aadhaar programme. Last year, many cases and reports had come to light claiming the data leak.

Oxford Dictionaries Indian team zeroed in the word after discussion with an advisory panel and language experts.