The survey by Oxford University has revealed that there is an increase in the dissemination of propaganda oriented news. It stated there is a lack of academic data related to WhatsApp, however, there have been over 20,000 propaganda driven posts from 130 public Facebook pages while from WhatsApp groups it was not more than 200.

A recent survey by Oxford University has revealed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress share a similar amount of junk news on Facebook and WhatsApp while Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)share professional news more than junk news. It also revealed that one-third of the BJP data shared on WhatsApp were divisive and conspirational while Congress’s such data was a quarter, leaving SP-BSP with one-tenth of such propaganda-oriented data.

Oxford researcher Vidya Narayanan said India fits in between the US and Western Europe in terms of instigating content. She said there is one professional post for every junk news post in the US while in the UK the proportion varied between one to four in the UK and France, and one to three in Sweden. The increase in dissemination of such propaganda is through user-generated content. Though there is a lack of academic research related to WhatsApp, however, there have been over 20,000 propaganda driven posts from 130 public Facebook pages and 200 from public WhatsApp groups.

The researchers have narrowed down their findings into divisive and conspirational content and further brought the two under the phrase junk news. The categorisation of junk news has been made on the basis of professionalism, style, credibility, bias and counterfeit content. Though they have consciously refrained from using the term fake news given the excessive usage of their term by leaders like Donald Trump, said Narayanan.

The report states that sources of junk news deliberately push misleading, deceptive and incorrect information which is purported as real news about economics, politics and other affairs. The content is objectionable as it promoted extremism, sensationalism, masked commentary, fake news and other facets of junk news.

BJP shared at about 35 per cent of divisive and conspirational content through WhatsApp images, 18 per cent campaign and support, 10.5 per cent nationalism and support for the army, 3.5 per cent religion and satire each, revealed the report. While on the other hand, the Congress shared 30 per cent data on campaign and support and about 28.5 per cent divisive and conspirational content. In terms of satire, the grand old party shared 9 per cent content and less than 5 per cent in other categories.

For BSP-SP, their campaigns mostly centred around campaign and support with 20.5 per cent share, while the divisive and conspirational content comprised 11.5 per cent of their total data. The infusion of nationalism had 7.5 share and less than four per cent in other categories.

For Facebook links, 40 per cent of BJP links were from professional news sources while the remaining 28 per cent were junk news. As far as Congress is concerned, its one-third data was professional and around 21 per cent was junk. On the contrary, both BSP and SP shared almost 60 per cent professional news, with not more than one per cent was its junk news.

The researcher holistically did not find any dissemination of obscene data such as porn, hate or gore.

