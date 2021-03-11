Twitter suspended her account for 36 hours and deleted all of her followers. Later, She tweeted on Wednesday that Twitter had gone a step further and re-restricted her account overnight after it had been returned to her. "Is there a right to free speech?" asked Samant.

Rashmi Samant, 22, made history by becoming the first Indian woman to be elected president of the Oxford University Student Union on February 11th (OUSU). She did, however, resign as president-elect on February 16 after some of her old social media posts were declared as anti-semitic and racist. Twitter even suspended her account over the post.

Even after a suspension of 36 hours and deleting all of her followers,Twitter restricted her account again hours after restoring her account. Post which, Samant questioned the social media giant for curtailing her right to free speech. Twitter has alleged that Samant, a 22-year-old MSc student in energy systems, concealed her true age when she created her online account, which was against its regulatory guidelines.

Refuting Twitter’s explanation for her account suspension, Samant shot back that she is punished for raising the concerns of a specific religious group. As the racism controversy escalates, Twitter has been accused by others users of creating a “dangerous anti-Hindu system,” which Samant repeated in many interviews after the controversy erupted last month.

Last month, she resigned as president of the student union after claiming that she was being harassed and threatened online for her previous social media posts. On February 11, the results of the student body election at the world’s top-ranked university were announced.

She has apologised for her previous remarks and also published an apology in the university’s student publication “The Oxford Student.” However, despite the public apology, she is being subjected to racism and condemation.