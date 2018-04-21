A tea-seller turned businessman, P Anil Kumar is the richest independent candidate in the Karnataka Assembly polls. According to his affidavit submitted to the election commission, he has assets worth Rs 339 crore. Kumar, a native of Kerala, left his home at the age of 11. The real-estate business yielded him profits, which turned him into a billionaire.

P Anil Kumar, a 43-year-old tea-seller turned businessman has filed nomination papers as an independent candidate to contest elections from Bommanahalli constituency of Bengaluru. According to his filed affidavit, he is the richest independent candidate to fight Karnataka electoral battle with declared assets worth Rs 339 crore. Kumar left his home in Kerala at the age of 11 because of his family’s worst financial condition. To earn his living, he started selling tea in Bengaluru. To look after 3 children, his mother started working as a house help after his father’s death.

Talking about past life and struggle faced, he said, “ My mother used to wipe floors and wash utensils at people’s houses. She would get four idlis to eat but would first feed us.” He failed to study beyond class 3. Kumar used to sleep outside closed shops at night. But, one day a kind-hearted man came and offered him help and job to carry mangoes from one place to another. During the IT boom in the country, he expanded his tea selling business and fortunately started saving more. The little financial boost gave him a lot of confidence.

Then he tried his hand in real estate business which yielded more returns for him. Soon after his marriage, the couple managed to purchase a flat in the town, which he sold after getting an amazing deal because the buyer offered him the double money. The real estate business play a key role in changing his life as Kumar for a long time earned profits after buying the properties and selling them at high prices.

Kumar claimed that he made crores in the span of 6 years. Kumar, 8 years ago, launched a company called M J Infrastructure in Bomanahalli. Being confident about his win, Kumar said, “I have the Almighty’s blessings and support of the people.”

