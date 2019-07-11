Seems like India’s eviction from the ICC World Cup semi-final is difficult to fathom, in fact, inevitable at least for some time. The loss is so intense that its pain is very much evident in the speech of our former finance minister and senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram who in his speech desired for happier circumstances while referring to India’s loss to NewZealand in the semi-final. Attacking the government, he said he wasn’t only unhappy because India lost a cricket match yesterday, but also because democracy was suffering a low every day.
His statement was, ” I wish I was speaking under happier circumstances. I’m not unhappy only because India lost a cricket match yesterday. I’m very unhappy that democracy is suffering a blow every day.”
The pain in unbearable so much that it’s difficult to come in terms with. From fans to players, everyone is dejected. The sad faces, the welled-up eyes, the disappointed expectations are a testimony to India’s shattered world cup dream in the semi-final for yet another time. This made all fans picture the 2019 ICC Champions Trophy loss that still mutes the madness of Indian fans. If Pakistan wasn’t enough, New Zealand has given another mourning to Cricket fans in India.
Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his tweet expressed his disappointment with the way India lost the battle for which it toiled hard. Though he did appreciate the way Team India played the entire tournament.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi yesterday in a tweet supporting Team India said the country was proud for the exceptional quality cricket brought-in by the Indian players and wished them luck.