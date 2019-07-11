India lost the ICC World Cup 2019 semi-final to New Zealand by 18 runs at Old Trafford yesterday. Following their defeat, team India received love as well as criticism from fans across the world, given it was the top team throughout the tournament and its much-needed victory which eventually resulted in a loss saddened everyone from Prime Minister to former Finance Minister P Chidambaram.

Seems like India’s eviction from the ICC World Cup semi-final is difficult to fathom, in fact, inevitable at least for some time. The loss is so intense that its pain is very much evident in the speech of our former finance minister and senior Congress leader P. Chidambaram who in his speech desired for happier circumstances while referring to India’s loss to NewZealand in the semi-final. Attacking the government, he said he wasn’t only unhappy because India lost a cricket match yesterday, but also because democracy was suffering a low every day.

His statement was, ” I wish I was speaking under happier circumstances. I’m not unhappy only because India lost a cricket match yesterday. I’m very unhappy that democracy is suffering a blow every day.”

The pain in unbearable so much that it’s difficult to come in terms with. From fans to players, everyone is dejected. The sad faces, the welled-up eyes, the disappointed expectations are a testimony to India’s shattered world cup dream in the semi-final for yet another time. This made all fans picture the 2019 ICC Champions Trophy loss that still mutes the madness of Indian fans. If Pakistan wasn’t enough, New Zealand has given another mourning to Cricket fans in India.

Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his tweet expressed his disappointment with the way India lost the battle for which it toiled hard. Though he did appreciate the way Team India played the entire tournament.

A disappointing result, but good to see #TeamIndia’s fighting spirit till the very end. India batted, bowled, fielded well throughout the tournament, of which we are very proud. Wins and losses are a part of life. Best wishes to the team for their future endeavours. #INDvsNZ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 10, 2019

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi yesterday in a tweet supporting Team India said the country was proud for the exceptional quality cricket brought-in by the Indian players and wished them luck.

