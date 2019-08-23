P Chidambaram: The Supreme Court on Friday will hear the petition challenging the Delhi's High Court's order on P Chidambaram who was sent to CBI custody for five days. The former finance minister had knocked the doors of the court, seeking anticipatory bail, however, his plea was rejected.

Chidambaram: The Supreme Court on Friday will hear the plea of former finance minister P Chidambaram that was rejected by the Delhi High Court, seeking protection from arrest in the INX Media case, following the Central Bureau of Investigation’s raid on his house. A bench comprising of Justice AS Bopanna and R Banumathi will hear the appeal of Chidambaram who had approached the apex court on Wednesday.

The Supreme court had scheduled the case for Friday, August 23. However, Congress leader was arrested on Wednesday evening from his Delhi’s Jor Bagh residence after CBI investigators scaled the walls and roof of his house. On Thursday, a special court sent him to the custody of CBI for five days until August 26 for the investigation.

The former home minister is accused of money laundering in the 2007 INX Media case allegedly at the behest of his son and Congress MP Karti Chidambaram. Senior Chidambaram was the country’s finance minister then under the UPA I.

Congress has strongly denied the allegations against the senior leader, saying the CBI has acted only to please their masters, referring to the BJP. Speaking at a presser on Thursday, Congress chief spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala, termed the arrest as a broad daylight murder of democracy. He also said the move was politically motivated.

On the other side, his son junior Chidamabaram also pleaded the innocence of his father. Karti, who rushed to Delhi on Wednesday along with DMK MLAs, said that the entire episode was carried out to tarnish the images of former finance minister and the Congress party. He said that his father has no connection with the INX Media case.

