Former Union minister and senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has been arrested by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday. CBI reached Chidamnaram’s South Delhi residence amidst slogan-shouting of the supporters. CBI investigators mounted walls and roof to access Chidambaram’s home. The 73-year-old Congress leader has been taken to the CBI office for interrogation.

However, Chidambaram dramatically appeared at the Congress headquarters to address media and said that he has not been accused in any corruption case and lies are spreading by pathological liars. Chidambaram also said he has faith in the law.

After the press conference, former finance minister left Congress office with party colleagues Abhishek Manu Singhvi and Kapil Sibal, as they reached outside Chidambaram’s house, the area became full of chaos.

Amidst the slogan of the supporters CBI personnel reached the place and were seen mounting the walls to enter Chidambaram’s Jor Bagh residence.

On their way out, Congress supporters and party workers tried to block the car but as the police intervened they safely went out of the place.

P Chidambaram has been accused of financial irregularities with a television company, INX Media. INX Media was owned by Peter and Indrani Mukherjea who named Chidambaram and his son’s name while being interrogated. Peter and Indrani Mukherjea are currently in jail in connection with the murder of their daughter Sheena Bora.

