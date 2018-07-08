Chidambaram's house in Chennai's Nungambakkam was reportedly robbed late Saturday night. The incident was highlighted on Monday morning. During investigations, it was found that gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 1.10 lakh was stolen.

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram’s house in Chennai’s Nungambakkam was reportedly robbed late Saturday night. The incident was highlighted on Monday morning. During investigations, it was found that gold and diamond jewellery worth Rs 1.10 lakh was stolen from his house situated on Haddows road. After the matter was reported, the police rushed to the Congress leader’s house. During primary investigations, it was found that several items were missing from Chidambaram’s house.

A case has been registered with the Nungambakkam police station in Chennai. The investigations are underway to nab the absconding culprits.

As per reports, the following robbery incident came to light at around 7:30 am on Sunday after P Chidambaram’s wife, Nalini Chidambaram, along with a lawyer returned back from Ooty.

After inspecting the house, she found an almirah open and antiques worth Rs crores were missing. Wife added that six silk sarees were also missing from the house.

As per primary investigations, the police said that the two maids are suspected to the masterminds behind the robbery that took place at Chidambaram’s house. The Police are investigating the CCTV footage recovered from the cameras installed in the house. As per the footage, two women were seen entering the house.

Talking to TOI, the investigating police officer said that the two women are absconding. The complaint was filed by Nalini Chidambaram’s manager.

The following robbery that took place in Nungambakkam come to light just a few days after a Doctor’s house was robbed in the same area. The incident took place when the family was in London for vacations. The robbery incident was reported after the family returned home at around 6 am on 28 June and found several items missing worth Rs 2 lakh.

