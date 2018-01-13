Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has lashed out at ED for conducting raids at his premises in Delhi and Chennai. He has said that ED has no jurisdiction in the case. Earlier, Congress accused NDA govt of misusing the top agencies of the country.

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram has issued an official statement following raids at his son Karti Chidambaram’s premises at Delhi and Chennai. According to initial reports, the raids were conducted in relation to the Aircel-Maxis case. Reports also suggest that P Chidambaram and Karti Chidambaram were not in town at the time of raids. The ED official conducted multiple searches in relation to Karti Chidambaram in connection with money laundering probe on the Aircel-Maxis case. The raids have come after December 1, 2017, raids which were conducted on the premises of Karti Chidambaram’s relative and other people associated with him.

Here is what P Chidambaram official statement reads:

“This morning the Enforcement Directorate searched my residence in Delhi as well as my family’s residence in Chennai. Nothing was found. The panchnamas speak for themselves.Yesterday, the Supreme Court issued notices to the ED in cases where the submission is that the ED has no jurisdiction to conduct any investigation in the so-called Aircel-Maxis case. The ED was asked to file its reply and the cases were adjourned to 30 Jan 2018.

There is no FIR against me or my son in the Aircel-Maxis case. There is no predicate scheduled offence. Hence the ED has no jurisdiction. Yet the ED, at the instance of the government, continues to misuse its powers.I belong to the Opposition party. Let the government misuse the ED. I shall neither bend nor break and I shall continue to speak and write,” Chidambaram’s statement reads.

Congress has accused central govt of vicious vendetta against the Congress party following ED raids on premises of Karti Chidambaram in Delhi and Chennai. The party in its press release has said Modi govt was using agencies like ED/CBI as captive puppets to settle political scores.