Former Finance and Home Minister P. Chidambaram was arrested yesterday evening following his press conference at Congress headquarters where he claimed to have no involvment in the INX media case.

Former Home and Finance Minister P Chidambaram after being arrested on late Wednesday evening was taken to CBI guest house where he spent the night in lock-up suite 5. Interestingly, the same place was inaugurated by him in 2011 when he was the Union Home Minister under UPA-II.

During the inauguration, he detoured the building and inspected its lock-up facilities along with then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. After evading CBI arrest for 27 hours, Chidambaram finally appeared and took a press conference at Congress headquarters claiming he had no role in the INX media case and that the ruling government led by BJP was attempting to malign his image as part of political vendetta against him.

Soon after the conference, the CBI officials rushed to his place to arrest him, where they scaled the wall to enter the residence. Chidambaram was then taken to the CBI headquarters where he spent a quiet night in the ground floor suite allotted to him. Prior to custody, he was taken for medical check-up as part of routine exercise, where he responded in yes or no only.

#WATCH ANI file footage: The then Union Home Minister, P Chidambaram at the inauguration of the new Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters in Delhi on June 30, 2011. Chidambaram was arrested by CBI yesterday and brought to this complex. pic.twitter.com/ikuxIzaSyF — ANI (@ANI) August 22, 2019

The CBI investigation began today at 10 am and reportedly, the former finance minister was not cooperating with the officers. Sources revealed that he refuted any links with Indrani Mukherjea (prime accused in INX media case), who has now turned an approver in the case.

The investigation that went for about 3 hours has ended and the officials are preparing papers to take Chidambaram in remand. Meanwhile, his team of lawyers comprising Kapil Sibbal, Salman Khurshid and Abhishek Manusinghvi is preparing for his bail.

