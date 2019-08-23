Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram has been sent to 5-day CBI custody after the special court granted CBI's plea for custodial interrogations. He has been accused of alleged involvement in the 2007 INX media money laundering scam.

Former Finance Minister P Chidambaram was arrested by Central Bueary of Investigation on Wednesday following which he was produced before the special CBI court on Thursday. The CBI had sought 5-day custodial interrogation to untie knots in the INX Media money laundering case. The court in response granted 5-day custody to CBI.

The court has permitted Chidambaram’s kin and lawyers to meet him for 30 minutes every day.

Let’s see the timeline of events that led to former Union Minister’s arrest:

May 2017: CBI filed FIR against Chidambaram alleging irregularities in the transfer of Rs 305 crore overseas funds to INX Media which was cleared by Foreign Investment Promotion Board in 2007. The beneficiaries involved Chidamabaram’s son Karti Chidambaram, Indrani Mukherjea and Peter Mukherjea. Chidambaram was the then Union Finance Minister. The Enforcement Directorate also lodged money laundering case the same month.

June 2017: Lookout notice issued against Karti Chidambaram by Foreigner Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) and Bureau of Immigration

August 2017: Look-out circulars issued against Karti and four others stayed by the High Court but the Supreme Court stayed the High Court order.

September 2017: Supreme Court told by CBI of possible transactions abroad and other offshore properties of Karti. He was also prevented to travel abroad.

October 2017: Karti seeks SC permission to travel to the UK for his daughter’s admission. Meanwhile, P Chidamabaram tells the top court that BJP was carrying out a political vendetta against him and his son.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App